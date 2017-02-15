The crazy things Tom Cruise has done for Scientology

While promoting Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) in London, Tom Cruise answered a question about Scientology by saying “I’ve been a Scientologist for over 30 years…without it, I wouldn’t be where I am. So, it’s a beautiful religion. I’m incredibly proud.” It was a rare public statement for the actor, who has been noticeably silent on his embattled religion since following his own public foibles as its de facto celebrity spokesman and the release of HBO’s unflattering documentary, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief (2015). But Cruise wasn’t always so cagey when it came to defending his controversial belief system. In fact, there was a brief period when it seemed like his bizarre antics on behalf of the church were the only headlines running in the tabloids. Here’s a list of the times Cruise went nuts over Scientology.

That “recruitment” video

During a ceremony to award Cruise the prestigious Freedom Medal from the International Association of Scientologists, the Mission Impossible star appeared in a pre-recorded video. That footage, which was leaked online in 2008, claims Cruise introduced the church’s “technology” to more than one billion people. Wearing a black turtleneck and addressing the camera confessional-style, Cruise manically rambles about the benefits of the church, switching rapidly from what feels like forced laughter to fire-eyed intensity. The effect makes him come off looking like he might be on another planet entirely.

The statements he makes about the abilities of Scientology practitioners are equally out-of-this-world. In addition to “getting people off drugs using the mind, rehabilitating criminals, and uniting cultures,” Cruise also uses a hypothetical car accident to exemplify what sets a Scientologist apart from everyone else. According to Cruise, if you’re a Scientologist you have to stop to render aid at the accident scene because “you know you’re the only one that can really help.” So, jokes on you if you’ve been studying to become an EMT.

Needless to say, the leaked video became publicity nightmare to the notoriously press-shy church. It reportedly scrambled to get the clip removed from YouTube, which only intensified the buzz about it, and even sparked a protest by the hacktivist group, Anonymous. The video remains online for all to see and is generally considered a jumping-off point for anyone seeking to understand the alleged benefits of Scientology.

Read More: http://www.nickiswift.com/2423/crazy-things-tom-cruise-done-scientology/?utm_campaign=clip