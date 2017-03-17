Moreno Valley Gets Taste of Texas with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Grand Opening

Moreno Valley, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit slow smokes into Moreno Valley this weekend with four weeks of specials. One lucky guest will win free ful custom menu covers of barbecue for a year! Enter to win by using hashtag #1FreeYearofBBQ on any social media channel. Doors open on Thursday, March 16!

“Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues to offer authentic, Texas-style barbecue across the nation,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are proud to expand in California and congratulate Owner/Operators Michael and Margarita Tucker on opening their second store out of what will be seven altogether.”

The opening festivities will last four weeks and include:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – All uniformed officers will receive 50 percent off their meal.

Singer/Songwriter Saturdays: Enjoy tunes from local musicians every Saturday for the next four weeks.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

An award-winning entrepreneur, Michael Tucker also owns several franchises with Dallas-based convenience store 7-Eleven. “We believe in what we do, and we are proud to serve pit smoked, Texas-style barbecue to Moreno Valley,” Tucker says.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in San Marcos is located at 12620 Day Street, Moreno Valley, CA 92553. The phone number is 951-653-1340.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers eight signature meats, seven savory sides, tangy barbecue sauce and free kids' meals every Sunday. The fast-casual concept has expanded to nearly 600 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information on Dickey's awards, visit www.dickeys.com.

